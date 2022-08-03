Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $5.06 on Wednesday, reaching $226.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.36. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.