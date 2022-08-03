New Jersey Resources (NJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

