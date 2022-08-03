Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $72.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,500. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $241,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $251,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 324,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.