Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,660,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 337,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,035,179. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

