NFT (NFT) Hits One Day Volume of $63,390.00

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 100% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $24.34 and approximately $63,390.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00127217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032143 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.