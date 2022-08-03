Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,252 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,270 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group



Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

