Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Up 25.5% in July

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 3,230,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,057. The firm has a market cap of $489.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.