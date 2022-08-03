Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.49. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 189,049 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$56.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

