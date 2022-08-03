Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

