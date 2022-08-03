NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 1,006,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,805,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

