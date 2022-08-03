NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 10,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.