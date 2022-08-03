NTV Asset Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.