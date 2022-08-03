NTV Asset Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

NYSE:LLY traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.89. 108,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.56 and a 200 day moving average of $288.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.