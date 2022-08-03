NTV Asset Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

OEF stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

