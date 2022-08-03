NTV Asset Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $102.87. 6,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

