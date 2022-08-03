NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,324,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. 73,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

