NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.46. 40,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,915. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.