NTV Asset Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIV. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $21.84.
