Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Price Performance

JEMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

