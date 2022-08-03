Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NNY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. 1,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

