Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 204,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,610. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

