Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.57% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

