NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $185.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.78.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.