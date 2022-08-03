Nxt Market Cap Reaches $3.30 Million (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $88,763.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00024608 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002449 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

According to CryptoCompare, ” Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform and the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Launched in November 2013 and written from scratch in Java, Nxt is proof that blockchain technology is not only about simple transfer of value but also has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives with the various decentralized applications that can be built with it. Today, Nxt remains one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry, influencing numerous other projects. With its many easy to use modular built-in features, Nxt covers most of the dApp use cases and at the same time is perfectly suitable for private blockchain implementations. Where did NXT come from? Nxt is an iconic project in the history of blockchain development. Launched as early as November 2013 it represents the first pure proof of stake blockchain ever deployed. Started by an anonymous developer who disappeared shortly thereafter, with a crowdsale that raised only a symbolic amount, the Nxt project formed a wonderful community around it, and gave birth to many successful follow-up projects, including own Ardor platform. What are the advantages of NXT? NXT has simple but flexible architecture makes blockchain adoption easy, andcan be extended to fit any public or private use case.Nxt was the first blockchain to launch a user-friendly and yet fully decentralizedasset exchange. Anyone can issue and trade tokens on top of Nxt, and orders arematched and executed directly on the blockchain itself.The Nxt blockchain has been live in production for more than 6 years withvirtually no downtime, no major bugs, and no successful exploits. Millions of Nxttransactions have been conducted reliably, establishing its reputation as one ofthe most secure platforms in the blockchain industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.