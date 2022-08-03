Nxt Market Cap Reaches $3.30 Million (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $88,763.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00024608 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017410 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002449 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
