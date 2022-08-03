Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $16.75 or 0.00071288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $9,522.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001412 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,740 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

