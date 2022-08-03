Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $16.75 or 0.00071288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $9,522.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,740 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Obyte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
