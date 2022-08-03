Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 865,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,271,076. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $207,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

