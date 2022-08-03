Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OXY stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 865,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,271,076. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum
In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $207,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.