OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. OctoFi has a market cap of $1.43 million and $22,420.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00007669 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,307.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00127450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032204 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.