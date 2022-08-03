ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. 12,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,497. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter worth $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ODP by 45.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ODP by 46.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

