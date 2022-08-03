Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
