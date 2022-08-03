ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.37 EPS.
ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of ON stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 225,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
