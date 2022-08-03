ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.37 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 225,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $71.25.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after buying an additional 205,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

