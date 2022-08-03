ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07.

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. 4,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a maintains rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

