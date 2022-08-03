Onooks Hits 24-Hour Volume of $71,636.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $71,636.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00631802 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035175 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
Buying and Selling Onooks
