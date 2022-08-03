Onooks Hits 24-Hour Volume of $71,636.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $71,636.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00631802 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035175 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

