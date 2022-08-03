Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will earn $14.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.74. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BFH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $106.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

