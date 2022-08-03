Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.33

Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $20.33. Orange Belgium shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Orange Belgium Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange Belgium (MBSRF)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.