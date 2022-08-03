Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.58), Yahoo Finance reports. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.12. Orange County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Separately, TheStreet lowered Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

