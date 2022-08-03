Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,066,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
