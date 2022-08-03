Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Down 4.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.58 and last traded at $113.90. 801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.85.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.