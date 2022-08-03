Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Otter Tail updated its FY22 guidance to $6.83-7.13 EPS.

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTTR. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

