Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.83-$7.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. 290,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 47.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 351.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

