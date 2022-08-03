Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Update

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

OVV stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

