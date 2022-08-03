Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,135.39

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,135.39 ($26.17) and traded as high as GBX 2,325 ($28.49). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($27.88), with a volume of 62,236 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.70) to GBX 2,000 ($24.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,348.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,116.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,135.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,205 ($27.02) per share, with a total value of £18,918.90 ($23,182.09).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

