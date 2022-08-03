PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

PacWest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 8,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,140. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

