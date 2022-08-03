Pallapay (PALLA) Hits One Day Volume of $183,246.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $183,246.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00618743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035537 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Pallapay Coin Trading
