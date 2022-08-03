Panasonic Holdings Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Panasonic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Panasonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Panasonic’s FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.
