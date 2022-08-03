Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 196 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $174.82. 29,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,975. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

