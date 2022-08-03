Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.62 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.35. 23,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average is $145.42. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.