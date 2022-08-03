Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 2,400 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

