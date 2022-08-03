Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in IDEX were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.78. 3,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,637. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average of $192.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

