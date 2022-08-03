Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.23. 41,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

