Parachute (PAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,900.00

Parachute (PAR) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $505,786.43 and $61,900.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

