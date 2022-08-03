Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.37. The company has a market capitalization of $433.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. KeyCorp reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

